Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1 Million Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in South State by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of South State by 392.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of South State by 1,316.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in South State during the second quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in South State by 132.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson lowered South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stephens started coverage on South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

In other South State news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,821. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. South State’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

