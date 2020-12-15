Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COG stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.47.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

