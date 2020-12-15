MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,851 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of MTS Systems worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 1,116.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 180,842 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth about $3,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in MTS Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 52,886 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. MTS Systems Co. has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

