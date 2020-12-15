Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 8,223 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 44,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 70,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

