Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.30 million, a P/E ratio of -42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

