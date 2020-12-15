Morgan Stanley Buys 340,732 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 565.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.08% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $28,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $80.72.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

