ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,421 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of ProPetro worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Several research analysts have commented on PUMP shares. BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

PUMP stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

