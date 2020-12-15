Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Position Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,243 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Invacare worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 469.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

IVC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $312.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

