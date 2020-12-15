Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,953 shares of company stock valued at $994,576 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.63. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

