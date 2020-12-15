Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 94.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $92,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.01.

NYSE EVH opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.