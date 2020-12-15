Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.94 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,439,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

