Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,100 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pentair were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Pentair by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Pentair stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $545,031.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.