NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) Downgraded to Reduce at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of NewRiver REIT (OTCMKTS:NRWRF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NRWRF opened at $0.99 on Monday. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

