Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 87,096 First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 59,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon National Co. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.40.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

