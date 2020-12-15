Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,799,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 66.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 86,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 98,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $138.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

