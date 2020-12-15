Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $950,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,724 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

