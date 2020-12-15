Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,850 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Lydall worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lydall by 299.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lydall by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Lydall by 128.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, Sidoti increased their price objective on Lydall from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.