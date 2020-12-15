Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $20.61 Million Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,089 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.23% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 96.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 187,809 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,558,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 127,920 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 427,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $809.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 4,220 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $265,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $301,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,932.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,352. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AAWW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

