Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,215 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $20,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL opened at $134.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.70. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

