Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Progyny worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at $8,801,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

PGNY opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -35.28.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,289.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $4,524,600.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,631,845 shares of company stock valued at $78,478,692. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.