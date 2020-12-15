Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $865,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other A. O. Smith news, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $292,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,269 shares of company stock worth $6,164,183. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

