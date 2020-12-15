Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 10,162 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of KBR by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of KBR opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.88 and a beta of 1.30. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

