LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in LKQ by 727.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 584.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in LKQ by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.73. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

