Wealth Alliance Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,683,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,109,000 after purchasing an additional 741,517 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $189.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $193.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

