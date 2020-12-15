Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $821,000 Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 57,324 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caleres were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

NYSE CAL opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $493.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.40. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $647.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

