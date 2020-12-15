Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 9,185 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

