Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

