Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.16% of National Presto Industries worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Presto Industries by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at about $961,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in National Presto Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NPK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

NPK stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.70.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $93.94 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

