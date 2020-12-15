Wealth Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,367,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,746,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,575,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.04.

ADI opened at $142.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,590. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

