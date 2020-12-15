Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $900,000 Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L Brands were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,023,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 38.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth about $277,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 451,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in L Brands by 235.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 212,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 149,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $42.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LB. DA Davidson upped their target price on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised L Brands to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.84.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.