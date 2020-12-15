Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 18,948 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

BEN stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

