Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Insider Joseph Bratica Sells 1,115 Shares

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joseph Bratica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $169.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $178.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

