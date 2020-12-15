Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.28% of DXP Enterprises worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 49,750 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DXPE opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $420.02 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.86.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $220.19 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

