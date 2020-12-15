Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DFIN. ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of DFIN opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $20.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

