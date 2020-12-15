SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,656 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,129 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.30% of SunCoke Energy worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

