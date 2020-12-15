Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 25,449 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,988,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,449 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $20,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 641,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 171.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 861,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 543,802 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE:BDN opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

