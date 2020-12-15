UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

