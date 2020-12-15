Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,460 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 952.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 64,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Entegris by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after acquiring an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 829,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

