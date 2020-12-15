Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.26% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 559.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $576.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

