Morgan Stanley Buys 80,869 Shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $28,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51. Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $69.21.

