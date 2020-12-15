Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $607,936,000 after purchasing an additional 343,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $173,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,939 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,715,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,513,000 after purchasing an additional 287,637 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.39.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

