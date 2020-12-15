Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 900 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 111.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 258,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 136,570 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE opened at $229.70 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.77.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

