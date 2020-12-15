Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $168,000 Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 25.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 705,155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 276,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 156,611 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYAM opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

