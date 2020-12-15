Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Taal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $3,552,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in PG&E by 1,576.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,520,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in PG&E by 44.9% in the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 22,874,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PG&E by 140.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,222,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PCG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

