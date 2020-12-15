Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 816,618 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $6,094,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $16.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

