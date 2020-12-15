Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,500 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,014,000 after buying an additional 3,411,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after buying an additional 3,338,596 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,497,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,253,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,680,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

