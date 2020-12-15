Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 169.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ITT by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,911,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ITT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ITT by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

