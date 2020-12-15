Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OMAB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

