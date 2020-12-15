UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

SYNA opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $701,599.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,373,952 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

