Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 851 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 450.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,142 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 65,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,891.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $593,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,617 shares of company stock worth $15,185,641 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.39.

NYSE DECK opened at $294.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.71. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $301.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

